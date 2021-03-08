Obit – Mr. Van Fields

Riddleton Community resident, Mr. Van Fields, collapsed at his Wilburn Hollow Road farm Friday evening March 6th from an apparent heart attack. He was transported to Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage with C.P. R. in progress and was pronounced deceased at 10:46 p.m. in the Emergency Department.

Mr. Fields is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his son and daughter-in-law, James and Lydia Semens Fields of Gordonsville were to make arrangements on Monday March 8th.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE