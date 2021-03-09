CARTHAGE NATIVE TRAVELS THE WORLD, SHARES TIPS

A Ken Beck Feature

A quick glance at Whitney Hassell O’Halek’s job resume might leave you shaking your head in amazement. She has been a translator for rocket scientists, a ghost tour guide, waitress, goat farmer, script writer, event planner, travel blogger and, most recently, author.

“The three main things I have going on currently are my Quick Whit Travel blog, finding retailers for ‘Princess culture,’ a Bible study and devotional for Christian girls, and my ‘Lost and Found’ series, and I’m writing two new books: a 40-day Bible study for travelers and a new series called ‘Secret Agent Girl,’” said O’Halek, 35, who was born in Carthage and lived her first 10 years in Tanglewood before her family moved to a farm near Plunkett Creek.

The wordsmith attended Carthage Elementary School her first three grades and went fourth-through-eighth grades at Union Heights Elementary before she graduated from Smith County High in 2004. The daughter of Melanie (a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at Union Heights) and Mike Hassell (an optometrist who owns Family Eye Care in Carthage), O’Halek earned a degree in professional communications from Tennessee Tech.

She was still riding in a car seat when she put the first two things on her bucket list: travel the world and write a book.

