SUSPECT IN SHOOTING IN COURT – NO BOND SET

A Gordonsville woman charged in the shooting death of a Hogans Creek area man continues to be held without bond. Tara Leigh Greene, 33, who was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) with criminal homicide and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000 on Friday, February 26, made her second appearance before General Sessions Judge Branden Bellar on Wednesday of last week.

Greene has been held without bond since being charged in the shooting death of Wendel Wilkey (Wenn) Bennett Jr., 47 of the Thompson Hollow. The hearing took place via zoom at the Smith County Courts facility.

