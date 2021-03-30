RESCUE SQUAD ROADBLOCK SATURDAY

The Smith County Rescue Squad will be holding their annual roadblock fundraiser on Saturday, April 3 (2021) in Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville. The roadblock will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until approximately noon. Funds collected will assist the county’s rescue squad in their day-to-day operations.

The entirely volunteer rescue squad is responsible for all search and rescue operations in Smith County and relies solely on grants, donations, and membership dues for funding. In the event of inclement weather, the fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 10.