Obit – Dr. June Empson Futrell

Longtime Carthage resident and pharmacist, Dr. June Empson Futrell, died at noon Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Green Hills Rehabilitation and Healing Center where she was convalescing from an aggressive brain tumor.

A family memorial service is scheduled to be held to celebrate her life on Saturday afternoon, April 24th, at the Woodmont Hills Church of Christ with family members delivering the eulogy. She had requested her cremains be scattered in Tennessee.

Born June Empson in Portland on January 19, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Julian Moore Empson, who died at the age of 89 on October 27, 1998, and Blanche Marie Empson, who died at the age of 90 on May 20, 2000.

Mrs. Futrell was a 1955 graduate of Ashland City High School and received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from North East State College in Monroe, Louisiana (now University of Louisiana Monroe).

She made her home in Carthage from 1963 until 1980 with her late husband and father of their three sons, Dr. Jerry Hugh Futrell, who died at the age of 73 on January 26, 2009.

While living in Carthage she was a faithful member of the Carthage Church of Christ and after relocating to Nashville she moved her membership to the Woodland Hills Church of Christ where she remained a loyal member until her death and had great pride in being associated with that congregation.

Mrs. Futrell loved being around animals and their companionship.

She loved the ocean and her happy place was the beach, as well as the Cracker Barrel.

Surviving are her three sons, whom she adored and they adored her, Ken Futrell of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Andy Futrell of Franklin, Trent Futrell and wife, Amy, of Knoxville; six grandchildren, Kelly, Shawn, Chase, Cate, Lindy and Kacy; five great-grandchildren, Parker, Luke, Aubree, Ella & Reed; brother, Joe Empson of Nashville, sister-in-law, Janie Empson of Nashville, sister, Sue Workman of Franklin, and brother-in-law, Channing Workman of Franklin; close friend and cousin, Betty Walker of Nashville.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Futrell family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE