Obit – Mr. Jackie Pritchett

Mr. Jackie Pritchett, age 71 of the Rome Community died Sunday, April 4 at Quality Center for Rehabilitation in Lebanon. He is survived by: 4 children, Jody Pritchett of Columbia, Jay Pritchett of Seattle, Washington, Jenni Montgomery and husband Kevin of Mt. Juliet, Joy Ann Baker and husband Curt of Lebanon; sister, Jeanette Harris of Watertown; 2 brothers, Jerry Pritchett of Watertown, Kenneth Pritchett and wife Maxine of Mt. Juliet; 5 grandchildren, Marlee Montgomery, Hudson Montgomery, Elsie Montgomery, Anniston Baker, Colt Baker.

Mr. Pritchett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, April 8 at 1:00 PM. Jody Pritchett, Jay Pritchett, and Hudson Montgomery will present the eulogies. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Keith Wright, Bo Ellenburg, Drew Apple, Brandon Tisdale, Dustin Boyd, Lee Holmes; Honorary pallbearers are: Janie Ellenburg, Robert Wright and employees of The Pelletizing Company.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

Sanderson of Carthage