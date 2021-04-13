MAN INDICTED FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER

A man faces second degree murder charges for allegedly providing illegal drugs to a Carthage woman who died of an overdose. William T. Starnes, 53, Carthage, was indicted by the grand jury on two counts of second degree murder.

The indictment alleges Starnes provided the female victim with “fentanyl or carfentanil” resulting in the “…proximate cause of death” of the 47-year-old woman. The indictment notes the death occurred on December 7 of last year. Starnes is being held in the county jail under $100,000 bond.

