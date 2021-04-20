CARTHAGE MARKET-FEST SET FOR SATURDAY

Carthage Market-Fest will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, (April 24). The event will take place at the city park/walking track located on Industrial Drive. The event will include food, crafts and other vendors. Musical entertainment is planned including bluegrass, old timey and blues genres. Performers include Gallinippers and Friends, Glade City Rounders, Tater Caruthers, Wes Houpe and Britton Family Band. The event is hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

For more information: (615) 735-1881, ext. 202.