Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mildred Bane Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Mildred Bane, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of January, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of April, 2021. Signed Howard Bane, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Wendel W. Bennett, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Wendel W. Bennett, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 26th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of April, 2021. Signed Alexia Bennett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robert S. Stevens, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gary Allen Gatlin Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Gary Allen Gatlin, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of July, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of April, 2021. Signed Bonnie Sue Climer Gatlin, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Willie Estelene Myers Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Willie Estelene Myers, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of March, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of April, 2021. Signed Willie Blythe Myers, Co-Personal Representative Steven Blythe Myers, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jacky O. Bellar Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jacky O. Bellar, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of April, 2021. Signed Jerry R. Bellar, Co-Personal Representative Peggy S. Blackburn, Co-Personal Representative Aaron Bellar, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Allen Dale Ray Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Allen Dale Ray, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of March, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of April, 2021. Signed Billy Fowler, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 4-22-2t

It appears to the Court from the allegations of the Petition that the Department of Children’s Services is seeking to declare Lynnon Grace Smith, DOB 04-08-2021, a voluntarily delivered child pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 68-11-255 and Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-142. A copy of said Petition may be obtained at the Office of the Juvenile Court Clerk of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, (615) 736-0500. The child was born on April 8, 2021 in Carthage, Tennessee, at approximately 39 weeks gestation, has sandy blonde hair and bluish-grey eyes, weighed eight pounds and one ounce and appears to be of American/Caucasian descent. The mother voluntarily delivered the child to Riverview Regional Medical Center, Carthage, Tennessee, for adoption on April 8, 2021. The mother is believed to be of American/Caucasian descent and is believed to be from Smith County, Tennessee. The father’s identity and whereabouts are unknown. Failure by the biological mother to seek contact with the child through the Department of Children’s Services or to revoke the voluntary delivery within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of this notice shall constitute abandonment of the child and of the mother’s interests, constituting grounds for termination of her parental rights. The putative father of said child who fails to claim paternity by contacting the Department or by registering with the putative father registry within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of notice shall be barred from thereafter bringing any action to establish paternity of the infant. Such failure will constitute abandonment of any right to notice of, or to a hearing in, any judicial proceeding for the adoption of such infant and that consent of such putative father shall not be required for adoption of the infant. In the event that the biological mother or the putative father require additional information, they should contact Laura Beth Whitley, attorney for the Department of Children’s Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38506, 931-644-6147. 4-22-4t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE JEFFERY LYNN TOME, JR, PLANTIFF/HUSBAND VS. JAMIE NICOLE STRONG, DEFENDANT/WIFE Case No. 2021-CV-22 ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION ________________________ In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to and the Motion and Order that has been filed in this Court, that the Defendant JAMIE NICOLE STRONGS’s residence cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, and that the ordinary process of law cannot be personally served upon her. It is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Jacquelyn M. Scott, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 283, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 a copy of her Answer to the Complaint on or before THIRTY DAYS of the date of the last publication of this notice and also file the original Answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office at 101 E Hull Ave., Gainesboro, TN 38562 within THIRTY DAYS from the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. ENTERED this the 29th day of March 2021. Tommy Turner, Circuit Court Clerk Jacquelyn M. Scott, Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, 2021 4-22-4t

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 9:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR BINDER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MICRO-SURFACING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 11:30 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 26, 2021 AT 8:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-15-21(2t)

Public Notice Invitation to Bid The Smith County Board of Education invites the submission of sealed bids from qualifi ed insurance companies to provide workers’ compensation insurance coverage for all Smith County Board of Education employees for a policy period of July 1, 2021 – July 1, 2022. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to renew this coverage each year for the next three years with the insurance carrier or agent that is awarded the business within a 5% range variance according to the experience rating modifi cation, losses, and employee payroll estimate changes. Prospective bidders must be capable of providing coverage that complies in all respects with the Tennessee Workers’ Compensation Law and specifi cally Tennessee Code Annotated §§ 50-6-401 et seq. All bidders must appear before the Smith County Board of Education on June 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. and make a presentation as to its bid and the insurance policy being offered. Bids for the above will be received no later than June 3, 2021, by 10:00 a.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, at which time they will be opened to the public, read, and recorded. No faxed bids will be accepted. Interested parties may obtain all specifi cations along with a loss summary from previous years from Traci Bratcher, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, on any weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or by calling (615)735-9625. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any bid. 04-22-21(2t)

I, Brandon Satterfi eld, have this 2014 Kawasaki with this VIN#JKAEX8A13EA008712 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-0309. 04-22-21(2t)

Public Notice The South Carthage Beer Board will meet in the William Earnest Hughes Building Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the issue of alcohol sales to underage persons at two local businesses. Meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax Mayor 04-22-21(1t)

Public Notice The Cordell Hull Utility District 2020 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on April 29th, 2020. Call 615-735- 9112 to request a copy of the CCR. You may also view a copy at the Pleasant Shade Post Office. 04-22-21(1t)