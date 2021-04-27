JURY RETURNS ‘NOT GUILTY’ VERDICT IN ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER CASE

During a four-day trial last week, a Smithville man was found not-guilty of two counts of attempted first degree murder in connection with an October 2017 disturbance in the Brush Creek area. While found not guilty of the more serious charges, Steve Mabe Jr., who was 44 at the time of the incident, was found guilty of lesser charges connected with the disturbance.

Mabe was found guilty of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of a schedule II drug methamphetamine more than .5 grams, manufacture of a schedule VI drug marijuana (more than 20 plants but less than 99 plants) and simple possession of Oxycodone, according to Assistant Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Jack Bare.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!