ROAD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS

Road Superintendent Steve Coble resigned last week. Since September of last year, the highly popular road superintendent has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation after suffering a severe fall which occurred at his Brush Creek residence in September of last year.

In the fall, Coble suffered a broken neck and spinal cord injury. County Mayor Jeff Mason confirmed Coble resigned on Monday afternoon of last week. While undergoing rehabilitation and recovering, Coble had been communicating with supervisors at the road department by various electronic means, conducting day-to-day operations.

