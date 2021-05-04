UCEMC’S RENOVATION TO INCLUDE TECHNICAL OPERATIONS CENTER

An estimated $9.3 million renovation project at Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation’s (UCEMC) Carthage District office is underway. Plans are to modernize the 42-year-old building as well as upgrade the facility into a technical operations center.

Officials gathered at the Carthage District office, located on Highway 53 in South Carthage, for a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the renovation project on Tuesday afternoon of last week. UCEMC officials and employees as well as government officials and contractors were on hand for the kick-off.

Smith County Chamber of Commerce President Anthony Apple joined UCEMC General Manager Jennifer Brogdon and County Mayor Jeff Mason in hosting the event.

