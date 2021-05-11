COUNTY ESCAPES WIDESPREAD DAMAGE FROM STORM

The county escaped widespread damage from a severe thunderstorm with high winds which swept through the county on Tuesday morning of last week. Reports of damage from high winds were isolated and mainly in the northern section of the county. A tornado warning was issued for the areas of Dixon Springs, Pleasant Shade and Difficult during the worst of the storm. High winds caused some isolated damage.

A shed was blown down on Saw Mill Lane near the Pleasant Shade community. Also, a house sustained roof damage on Sloan Branch Road in Pleasant. Part of a tree was blown down on a house on Defeated Creek Highway near Dillehay Hollow Road and Difficult Road. There were also reports of isolated incidents where downed trees blocked roadways. A tree was blown down, blocking Toetown Road near the Pleasant Shade community. Another tree blocked Young Branch Road near the Dixon Springs community.

MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!