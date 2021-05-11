METH FOUND AT DEFEATED AREA HOUSE; TWO CHARGED

Two people face charges after a large amount of methamphetamine was discovered at a Defeated area residence. Dale Allen Harder, 34, Carthage, and Jessica Nichole Petrucci-Harder, 23, Carthage, have each been charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation began when K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields, Sgt. Kendra Grisham and Deputy Daniel McCoy went to a house located on Harris Hollow Road where the two lived. Law enforcement officers had received information drugs were present at the residence, according to an office report field by Sgt. Fields. Also, officers were aware a firearm was inside the residence, according to the officer’s report.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!