STOP/GO TRAFFIC COMMON DURING I-40 PROJECT

In recent days residents have found the Interstate 40 Gordonsville Exit closed because of a repaving project. According to the state’s department of transportation, the repaving was suppose to be completed as of Friday.

The latest information posted by the state’s transportation department (released Thursday) concerning the closings read, “From now through Friday (May 5), from 9 a.m.—3 p.m., there will be lane closures and temporary ramp closures for paving work on I-40 in both directions at mile marker 258 (Gordonsville Exit). Also, in recent weeks, various lane closures have been taking place on Interstate 40 between the Gordonsville Exit and the Wilson County line for spot resurfacing. The closures have resulted in backups on the interstate.

