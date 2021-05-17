Obit – Ms. Shirley Collins

Ms. Shirley Collins, age 78 of Hartsville, died Sunday morning, May 16 at Smith County Healthcare and Rehab. She is survived by: children, Chris Collins and wife Glyn Sue of Elmwood, Tammie Collins of Gallatin, Michelle Collins of Tanglewood; grandchildren, Chase Collins, Brittney Tarpley and husband Derrick, T. J. Bryant, Jade Butler and husband Justin, Shay Chambers; 3 great-grandchildren, Marverick, Makaeleigh, Bryant.

Ms. Collins will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services and a Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home