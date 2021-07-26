Obit – Mr. Darrell Carman

Mr. Darrell Carman, age 65 of Hartsville, TN passed away Friday evening, July 23, 2021. Darrell was a dedicated husband of 48 years to the late Ann Carman, Father to 11 children, and Papa to 36 grandchildren. Born and raised in Hartsville, TN, the son of Gene Carman and wife Dorothy Carman. Brother to Harold, Carroll, Kathy and Karen. Darrell and Ann raised their 11 children in the Green Grove Community of Trousdale County which they loved. Darrell was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville, TN, for more than 35 years. Darrell was a Real Estate Broker and Auctioneer in the family business, Gene Carman Real Estate and Auctions, where he worked with his father, siblings and other co-workers that he considered his family for over 45 years. He also enjoyed farming and managing his herd of cows (not to be confused with his herd of children). He will be greatly missed!

Mr. Darrell Carman is survived by 6 daughters, Christy (Chris) Helson, Charity (James) West, Cayla (Wesley) Anderson, Carrie (Jordan) Green, Candace (David) Armistead, and Courtney Carman. 5 sons, Michael Carman, Matthew (Betsy) Carman, Mark (Britteny) Carman, Chad (Lamanda) Carman, Caleb Carman. 36 Grandchildren, Two Sisters, Kathy (Lloyd) Andrews, Karen (Kenny) Armstrong, two Brothers, Harold (Debbie) Carman and Carroll Carman, Two sister-in-laws, Judy (Bob) DiSalvo and Kathy (Mark) Reece, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Ann Carman, Parents Harold Gene Carman Sr. and Dorothy Jean Talley, Sister-in-laws, Dr. Lynn Ford, and Linda Carman, Father-in-Law Coach Turney Ford and Mother-inLaw Hilda Ford. Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville, TN 1 PM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 conducted by Bro. Carroll Carman, Bro. Donny Martin, Bro. Chris Davis, and Bro. Justin Dillehay. Pallbearers will be Sons and Son-in-laws. Interment will be in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM to 8 PM Monday at Anthony Funeral Home and 10 AM until service time Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church . Please make memorial contributions in honor of Darrell Carman to the Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center or the Hartsville Cemetery. Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280,

www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.