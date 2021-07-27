SALES TAX HOLIDAY THIS WEEKEND

(Teachers report back to school on Monday, August 2. Students report back to school on Wednesday, August 4.)

State Senator Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and Representative Terri Lynn Weaver (R-Lancaster) are encouraging citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays which are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30th. The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st; while a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, August 5th. The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.

The lawmakers said the new sales tax holiday on food is intended to provide relief to all Tennesseans. They also said the sales tax relief for prepared food will aid restaurants which have been especially hurt by the effects of the pandemic. “The traditional sales tax holiday has been a tremendous success over the years,” said Senator Pody. “It has stimulated sales which helps retailers, while providing parents a tax break in purchasing supplies needed for students returning to school. And, all citizens can take advantage of this weekend of sales tax savings on clothing and other selected items.

The new sales tax holiday extends the sales tax relief further by taking it off food which is purchased by nearly all consumers. It also helps some of our food service businesses which suffered greatly during the pandemic.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!