STUDENTS/TEACHERS RETURN NEXT WEEK FOR NEW SCHOOL YEAR

Students head back to school next week for what officials anticipate or at least hope will be a somewhat “normal” school year. Teachers report back from summer break on Monday for an administrative day. Meanwhile, students report back to school from summer break for a half-day session on Wednesday.

The first full day of class for students will be on Friday. During this month’s school board meeting—the final meeting before the 2021-2022 school year begins—it was routine business. There was no mention of the upcoming school year which seems to indicate school officials are anticipating a return to a traditional school year.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!