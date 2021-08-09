Obit – Mrs. Faye Russell Dickerson

Mrs. Faye Russell Dickerson, of Madison, Alabama, and who has several Smith County connections, went to her heavenly reward on Monday afternoon July 26, 2021 at the family home. Mrs. Dickerson was 76.

Mrs. Dickerson was cremated and a burial of her cremains will be held on the Dickerson family plot at the Sanderson Cemetery on Sanderson Branch Road in the Pleasant Shade Community with the date and time to be announced.

She was born Faye Allen Russell in Lebanon on March 23, 1945.

Mrs. Dickerson was saved at the age of ten at the Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Cato Community.

Mrs. Dickerson was a 1963 graduate of Montgomery County High School and began her first grade education at the Pleasant Shade Elementary School. Following completion of elementary school in Lafayette, she began high school in Gallatin before relocating to Clarksville because of her Father’s employment with South Central Bell.

Upon graduating from high school she enrolled as a freshman at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. During her time at Austin Peay she was a member of the Governettes where she performed at numerous athletic events.

She later graduated from Athens State University in Athens, Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education.

On March 27, 1965, she was united in marriage to Pleasant Shade Community native Tom Dickerson and they moved to Madison, Alabama where she taught elementary school at both Harvest Elementary School and Madison Elementary School until she and Tom began their family.

Later, Faye continued her love of teaching at First Baptist Church Madison where she taught the children’s Sunday school class, vacation bible school, and kindergarten.

In addition to her teaching career, she served many years as a wedding planner and director for couples in the Madison, Alabama area.

Together, Faye and Tom, a loving couple dedicated to the well-being and happiness of each other, built their Madison home in 1971 where they created a happy life for their children and grandchildren during their years of their marriage.

They cherished family tradition, celebrations, and vacations taking them across the country, cruising to Alaska and the Bahamas and touring Europe.

Most of all to Faye’s delight, she enjoyed making special memories and the blessings of family.

Surviving in addition to her loving and devoted husband of over fifty six years, is their daughter, Tanya Dickerson Murray and husband Ryan; two sons, Russ Dickerson and wife Carrie, Jeff Dickerson and wife Crystal; seven adoring grandchildren, Joey, Bonnie, Jay, Ella, Eli, Evelyn, and Luke.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Dickerson family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE