MAN FOUND GUILTY OF DRUG OFFENSES SENTENCED

A man found guilty of various drug-related charges in an April trial has been sentenced. DeKalb County resident Steve Mabe Jr. received a 23 year sentence handed down by Judge Brody Kane in criminal court last week.

In addition to drug charges, Mabe originally faced charges for allegedly firing a gun at local law enforcement officers investigating a disturbance which occurred near the Brush Creek community in October of 2017.

During a four-day trial in April, Mabe, who was 44 at the time of the incident, was found non-guilty of two counts of attempted first degree murder in connection with the incident.

