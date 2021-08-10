STATE FAIR BOUND ~ DILLARD

The Dillard family is state fair bound this week. For several years, Bob Dillard’s family transported their prize winning Dillard Angus Farms cattle to Nashville to compete at the Tennessee State Fair.

This year the Raccoon Branch Lane family will have a shorter distance to travel with the new Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair which runs from August 12 through August 21 at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in neighboring Lebanon. “We’ve been showing at the state fair since 2008,” Bob Dillard says.

