Obit – Randy Bryan

Mr. Randy Bryan, age 72, of New Middleton, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Randy was born December 14, 1948 in Nashville. He married Judy Napier Bryan on December 19, 1970 and she preceded him in death on July 11, 2008. He was also preceded in death by mother, Etheleen Bryan Gass, on June 3, 2021 and brother, Harvey Dale Bryan on September 24, 2020.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Bryan were conducted from the Gordonsville Cemetery on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Bill Cowan officiating.

The family requests memorials be made to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

Bass of Gordonsville