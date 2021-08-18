Obit – Lloyd Maggart

Lloyd Herbert Maggart, born Porterville, CA July 26, 1952 to Mary Katherine Dudney Maggart and Joel F. Maggart Sr. Moved to Carthage in 1955 and lived there to the present day. Lloyd passed away in the family home in Pleasant Shade on August 15, 2021. He was educated at SCHS in Carthage and Castle Heights in Lebanon. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1975. He taught school for a year in Sumner County Tennessee, worked oil rigs in Texas, and also worked as a carpenter. He was a member of Carthage United Methodist Church.

Mr. Maggart is survived by his brother, Joel F. Maggart II & Beverly B. Maggart, Kristin Maggart King (Christian King, Sydney and Caroline), Jacob W. Maggart (Ariann, Juniper and Rowan) Luke J. Maggart (Charlotte) and Matthew C. & Kaitlyn O. Maggart.

Mr. Maggart was interred at the Smith County Memorial Gardens during a private graveside service.