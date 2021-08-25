DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPTS TO HOLD MAY PRIMARY

Both the Democratic and Republican parties will be holding May primary elections in 2022.

This will be a new step in the election cycle for Smith County which traditionally has not held primary elections for county offices.

“The Smith County Democratic Party has requested a primary to be held on May 3 (2022) for all county offices to be elected in the August 2022 general election including any vacancies to be filled,” Administrator of Elections Yvonne Gibbs, announced Friday.

Earlier this year, the Republican Party elected to have a primary for the same offices on the same date.

“In addition to the county offices, both the Republican and the Democratic parties of the 15th Judicial District have also called for primaries to be held for the district judges,” Gibbs says. “These offices will include Circuit Court Judge Division I & II, Chancellor, Criminal Court, District Attorney and Public Defender. Unlike county elections in recent history where all candidates ran as independents, candidates seeking a county or 15th Judicial office will now have the choice to run as a Republican, a Democratic or an Independent candidate.

