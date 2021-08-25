Obit – Mr. Hugh Glover, Sr.

Mr. Hugh Wilson Glover, Sr, age 98 of Gordonsville, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Smith County Health and Rehab in Carthage.

Mr. Glover was born September 17, 1922 on Dyers Branch in the New Middleton community of Smith County to the late James Arthur Glover and Carrie Frye Glover. His family later moved to the Pea Ridge and St. Mary’s Hollow communities near Chestnut Mound.

His brothers, Bernice, Dallas, Haskell, and Herman preceded him in death, along with half-brothers, Johnny, Charlie, and Clarence and half-sisters, Ina and Allie Fair.

Mr. Glover married Janie Charlotte Watts on September 18, 1942. Their union lasted almost 60 years, until she preceded him in death on July 22, 2002.

Mr. Glover served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was drafted into the Army on November 7, 1942 and received his training in Atlantic City, NJ, additional training in Reno, Nevada and Fresno, CA. He served in the 815th Chemical Company where they made Napalm bombs. He spent 22 months in Europe and was near the Battle of the Bulge. He received an Honorable Discharge on November 16, 1945 in Evansville, Indiana with a rank of Corporal T5.

After returning to Smith County, he worked on his dad’s farm, drove a coal truck, was a foreman at the Carthage Shirt Factory for 24 years and worked at the construction site of the Hartsville Nuclear Plant. After retiring, he was a self-employed upholsterer for several years.

Mr. Glover was a devout member of the Gordonsville Church of the Nazarene for 73 years.

Mr. Glover is survived by a son, Hugh Jr. (Myra) Glover of Rome and daughter, Brenda (John) Peach of Spring Hill. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kevin (Rhonda) Peach of Lawrenceburg, Millicent (Zach) Derryberry of Columbia, and Bonnie (Gary) Brown of Spring Hill; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Wright, Ryan Derryberry, Marissa Derryberry, Emilee Brown, and Brandon Brown; step great-grandchildren, Daniel (Morgan) Pratt, and Justin Butram; step great-great grandchildren, Braelynn Pratt, Braxton Pratt, and Nevaeh Butram. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Helen Watts of Cookeville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. Glover loved all of his family and we loved him. He will certainly be missed! He will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Funeral services for Mr. Glover were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2PM with Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the Gordonsville Nazarene Church Building Fund.

