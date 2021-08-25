Obit – Mr. Tommy Savage

Tommy Savage passed away on August 18, 2021 at age 62. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Wayne Malone, was at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Tommy Edward Savage was born in Lebanon to Dorothy Manion and Wavie Savage. He married Frances Brown in 1997. Mr. Savage was a member of Rome Baptist Church and worked in maintenance for Parker Seals. He enjoyed welding, being with his animals, and tinkering with his CB radio.

Mr. Savage is survived by his wife of 24 years, Frances Brown Savage, children, Chris (Leslie) Savage and Ashley Savage, step-children Daniel Johnson and Mark (Courtney) Johnson, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and siblings, Jimmy Savage, Belinda (Roger) Williams, Charles (Patricia) Savage, and Patrick (JoAnn) Savage. He is preceded in death by parents and stepson, Lester Johnson.

