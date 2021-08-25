UCEMC BOARD RACE SATURDAY

Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (U.C.E.M.C.) will be holding a board of directors election this week.

The election will be held on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28.

Voting hours are from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Voting will take place in each of the electric company’s district offices. There’s one note to voting at the Carthage District. Voting will take place at the corporate headquarters located on Main Street in Carthage rather than the district office in South Carthage which is under renovation and expansion.

One director’s seat will be filled in District 1, District 2 and District 3.

District 1 includes Smith, DeKalb, Macon, and Wilson counties.

District 2 includes Putnam and White counties.

District 3 includes Clay, Fentress, Overton and Pickett counties.

District 1 candidates include Joey Harper and Bradley West.

District 2 candidates include Rony Myers (incumbent) and Mike Bowman.

District 3 candidates include James F. Scarlett and Tim Sells.

In District 1, incumbent Mike Scudder chose not to seek re-election.

In District 3, incumbent Glenn Honeycutt chose not to seek re-election.