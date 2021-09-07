ELECTRIC WORK DOWNTOWN

Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (UCEMC) has been conducting work on utility lines on Third Avenue East in downtown Carthage in recent days. The work has been occurring between Main Street and Spring Street across from Ebel’s Tavern. The work required the street to be temporarily shutdown. There has been some discussion about a planned power outage.

Thursday afternoon, Upper Cumberland Electric officials said, “Due to a bad pole that needs to be replaced near Spring Street/Third Avenue East, UCEMC had planned to do some extensive work that would have required that area to be out for a short period of time. However, we’re still coordinating with members/merchants who will be affected by this outage and we plan to complete the work at a later date.”