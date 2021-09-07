MEDLEY HONORED AT LEBANON HIGH

Indoor facility, weight room named after LHS, GHS football legend

The 2021 Lebanon High Blue Devils football team will be the first to utilize the program’s new “The Med” indoor practice facility and weight room as they navigate through their fall campaign. The namesake of “The Med” will be familiar to local high school football fans as the facility was named in honor of former Blue Devil head coach Mark Medley. Medley, a Gordonsville High football legend and graduate of GHS, served as head coach of the Lebanon Blue Devils football program from 1987 through 1993.

During his time leading the program, Lebanon never missed the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) postseason and compiled a record of 64-18. Medley also served as a physical education teacher at Lebanon High. The Blue Devils deepest playoff run with Medley at the helm came in 1992 when Lebanon advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals before suffering a 21-18 loss to Knoxville Halls.

READ MUCH MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER SPORTS!