UCEMC ANNUAL MEETING FORMAT CHANGES

The UCEMC Annual Meeting of the Members Format Changes

Carthage, TN. Due to safety concerns for cooperative members and Upper Cumberland Electric Membership employees, the traditional format has changed for the UCEMC Annual Meeting of the Members set for tomorrow, September 11.

Members may come to the Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane in South Carthage tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., as planned, but, instead of parking, they will be directed to “drive through” the Ag Center to be registered.

UCEMC Consumer Service Representatives will register each member, and members will receive gift bags, and a picnic box of food at that time.

Members must register to be eligible for one of our 90 door prizes to be given away.

The Annual Meeting, the prize drawing results, along with videos Local People, Local Power, and What a Year! may be viewed on the co-op’s website, ucemc.com,

Monday, September 13, at 6 p.m.

The names of the prize winners and instructions on how to pick up those prizes will appear on the screen throughout the webcast on Monday evening.