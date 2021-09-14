SUSPECT IN HOGAN CREEK SHOOTING FACES 1ST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE

A Gordonsville area woman charged in the murder of a Hogans Creek man has been indicted for first degree murder by the county’s grand jury. Tara Leigh Greene, 34, was indicted for felony first degree murder and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000 during a special session of grand jury held on Wednesday of last week.

Greene is charged in the fatal shooting of Wendel Wilkey (Wenn) Bennett, 47, a resident of the Thompson Hollow which is located off Hogans Creek Road. In February, Greene was initially charged with criminal homicide and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

