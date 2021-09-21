WILLIAM WALTON HARVEST FESTIVAL SET FOR SATURDAY

he William Walton Harvest Festival is scheduled for Saturday. The event will take place on the square in Carthage at the historic courthouse beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event features various activities for children and adults, food booths, arts and craft booths and live entertainment.

Among the entertainment scheduled includes The Spot Kids and the Smith County High School Band. The Harvest Queen Beauty Pageant will be held at 4 p.m.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Backroad Redemption will perform. There will also be pioneer demonstrations during the day.

This will be the eighth year the event has taken place.