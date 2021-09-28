ONE VICTIM IN LATEST FATAL ACCIDENT

As many as nine people have died on roadways within the county this year, making it one of the deadliest years ever for fatal wrecks.

The latest accident occurred on Interstate 40 near the Alexandria Exit in New Middleton and claimed the life of a Nashville area man.

The victim was identified as a Elijah Horton, 21, Antioch.

The wreck occurred around 1:52 p.m., on Monday, September 20, at the 255 mile marker, west bound.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!