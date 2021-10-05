ELECTION SEASON ARRIVES EARLY

It may be fall 2021, but a busy 2022 election season is already underway. With the first of three major elections more than six months away, political winds are already swirling around the county.

Potential candidates are eying plans to run for county, district and other offices. Meanwhile, discussion of who’s running and who’s not going to run is already the topic of many conversations around the county.

Trustee Lee Ann Williams has made it known she plans to retire at the end of her term. Meanwhile, three candidates have already announced their intentions to run for office. Two of those candidates are seeking county offices and one a district judgeship.

