COUNTY PROPERTY TAX NOTICES DELAYED

(News from Lee Ann Williams, Smith County trustee)

Due to a processing error, the Smith County property tax notices have been delayed. County property tax notices are generally received through the mail each year at the first of October. There is a two percent discount for property owners who pay their taxes in October. During the delay, property owners can go to www.tennesseetrustee.org. and look up their taxes by name or by address. Property owners are also welcome to call the office at 615-735-8242 to receive the amounts due. I am so sorry for this delay. Hopefully our notices will be mailed soon.