Obit – Mrs. Anna Mai Bush

Mrs. Anna Mai Bush, age 74 of Chestnut Mound, died Sunday morning, October 17 at her home. She is survived by: children, Cindy Bush of Chestnut Mound, Jason Bush and wife Olivia of Elmwood; grandchildren, Logan Dickens and wife Meghan of Lebanon, Hayden Bush of Elmwood, Cambell Bush of Elmwood; siblings, Vickie Petty and husband Gary of Chestnut Mound, Jimmy Apple and wife Judith of Chestnut Mound; nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bush is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Friday morning, October 22, at 11:00 AM at the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jimmy Apple will present the eulogy. Serving as pallbearers are: Scott Apple, Jason Bush, Logan Dickens, Hayden Bush, Jamie Petty, Buck Edmunds.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation or the Easton Goad Foundation.

Everyone is encouraged to wear U. T. orange and white.

