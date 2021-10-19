EVENT WILL SPOTLIGHT TENNESSEE MANEUVERS

(Submitted by the Smith County Historical Tourism Society)

The Smith County Historical Tourism Society, a 501©3, will hold its first fundraising event on Saturday, October 23 in Carthage. It is being sponsored by Bonnell Aluminum. The group’s goal is to create tourism opportunities which brings in revenue for the county and its businesses.

Their first two projects are related to the World War II Army training exercises often called the Tennessee Maneuvers. They are working on a play. It will combine live actors with recorded interviews of soldiers, wives of soldiers, historians and folks who witnessed the training exercises. The play will explain why the United States went to war, why the soldiers needed to train and the affect the training had on civilians.

