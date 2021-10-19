VEHICLE CRASHES INTO FIRE STATION

The Forks River Fire Department Station was damaged in a single vehicle wreck, Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the front of the building which is located on Cookeville Highway/Highway 70 near Forks River Elementary School. Among the damage was two bay doors which were temporarily replaced by tarps last week.

County Fire Chief Ricky Gibbs said there was no damage to the two fire engines inside, other than a scratch to one of them. The accident was reported around 5:59 a.m.

