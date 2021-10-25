Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Harris Carter

Mrs. Carolyn Harris Carter, of Hartsville, died at the age of 53 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin at 12:03 p.m. Thursday afternoon October 21, 2021 where she was admitted October 20th suffering from a long battle with cancer.

Mrs. Carter was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and had requested to be cremated at her death. That was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

The family has made no plans for services at this time.

Born in Anderson in Anderson County, South on August 15, 1968, she was born Carolyn Yvonne Willingham and was the daughter of Ben Willingham Jr. of Anderson South Carolina and Georgia Mae Gaines Burk of the Buffalo Valley Community.

Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband Carl Bruce (Sonny) Carter who died at the age of 68 on February 3, 2020.

She was a1986 graduate of Pendleton High School in Anderson.

Mrs. Carter was a longtime employee of the Subway Shoppe in Carthage before she began her battle with cancer.

Mrs. Carter attended the Ballards Chapel Methodist in the Stonewall Community.

Surviving in addition to her parents, Ben and Georgia Mae is a brother, Bronson Harris of the Riddleton Community and a special friend, James Wright of Hartsville.

