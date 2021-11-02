DOG PARK/EXPANDED WALKING TRACK OPEN

Two new projects have been completed at the city park located on Industrial Drive in Carthage. The projects include the opening of a first ever city dog park, as well as an enhanced and expanded walking track. The new dog park was officially dedicated on October 23.

The new park includes separate fenced-in areas for large dogs and small dogs. Each section includes separate “poop” stations, benches, fire hydrants, water station and benches. Rules and regulation for the park are clearly marked.

The areas are adjoining and located on the northeast side of the city park inside the walking track. The dog park is a Eagle Scout Community Service Project of JohnKelley Lish, member of Boy Scout Troop 367. JohnKelley is the son of Stacey Fisher and Steven Lish.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!