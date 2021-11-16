SUSPECT WANTED IN 3 COUNTIES CHARGED

A man sought in multiple counties has been arrested by Carthage police. The investigation began when Carthage Officer Stephen Enoch noticed a vehicle traveling on the Carthage Bypass had a broken taillight. The vehicle pulled into the Walmart parking lot.

Officer Enoch walked up to the passenger side of the vehicle and saw a handgun and male subject in the driver’s seat, according to an incident reported filed by Officer Enoch. The officer asked the individual, identified as Andrew Chattin Moore, 36, Gainesboro, to exit the vehicle to be frisked. A knife was located on the individual, according to the officer’s report.

