PIRATES’ QUICK STRIKE OFFENSE TOPPLES GHS

The stage was set for a very familiar scene to fans of the Gordonsville High Tiger football last Friday night as Big Blue made the trek to South Pittsburg’s Beene Stadium for a Class A Quarterfinal test against an ultra talented and stout Pirates football team.

For the fourth straight season, the Tigers saw their season come to an end with a loss to the Black-and-Orange clad Pirates whose explosive offense posted six touchdowns including four scores of 50-plus yards in a 44-14 victory over Big Blue.

“They have a really good football team and we knew that,” said Gordonsville head coach Scott Clemons. “We knew we were going to have to play an almost perfect ball game and we did not do that. Hats off to them, they played extremely hard and they forced some turnovers.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER SPORTS!