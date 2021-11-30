APPOINTED COUNTY ROAD COMMISSIONER RESIGNS

For a second time since the late Road Superintendent Steve Coble’s resignation earlier this year, commissioners will be discussing filling the position.

Micheal Kemp, who was appointed by commissioners in August, resigned the position as of Thursday (November 18), citing “unforeseeable personal and health problems”.

County commissioners meet at least once a month with the exception of December when there is no meeting.

