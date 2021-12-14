GRAND JURY MEETS FOR DECEMBER; MAN FACE EXPLOITATION CHARGES

It was an unusually light regularly scheduled meeting of the December meeting of the grand jury. Only two indictments were returned. A Pleasant Shade man faces exploitation of a minor charges after being indicted during the December grand jury.

Christopher Andrews, 23, Pleasant Shade, was indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor (over 50 images) and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. The indictment alleges Andrews “possessed images of a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive”.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!