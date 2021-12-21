HOLIDAY CONCERT @ GHS CANCELED DUE TO ONLINE POST

Gordonsville School became caught up in a wave of social media threats targeting schools across the nation last week.

The incident resulted in the school’s Winter Band Concert being canceled on Monday night of last week, according to school officials.

Once the potential threat had passed, last Wednesday, Director of Schools Barry Smith and school administrators issued a statement explaining the incident. The statement reads as follows:

“The director of schools and the administration at Gordonsville High School were recently notified by law enforcement of an electronic threat referencing the Winter Band Concert at Gordonsville High School. Local law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation immediately began an investigation into the threat.

