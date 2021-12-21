TREE SHINES BRIGHT ON SQUARE IN HICKMAN

In recent years, many residents have relocated from the Hickman community for various reasons. Meanwhile, numerous other Hickman area natives have passed away. However, a sense of community still resonates through the small hamlet.

At no time is it more evident than during the Christmas holiday season. Volunteers of all ages come together each year to erect a community Christmas tree on what is considered the downtown square. This year’s community Christmas tree is slightly different from years past as it is a memorial tree commemorating all of those from the Hickman area who have passed away.

Various ornaments on the tree are marked with the names of those who have died. Some Christmas ornaments include a single name. Couples are represented on others. It was the idea of Hickman area residents and longtime friends Patty Preston and Rita Randolph. Preston estimated there were well over 200 ornaments on the Christmas tree, honoring those who have called Hickman home.

Many of the Christmas ornaments and decorations on this year’s tree were part of Sue Turner Hall’s Christmas collection, a longtime resident of the Hickman area who passed away earlier this year.

