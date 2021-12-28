CANDIDATES PICK UP QUALIFYING PAPERS ON FIRST DAY

It was a busy first day as prospective candidates began picking up qualifying petitions for the May (2022) Democratic and Republican primary elections.

Qualifying got underway Monday, December 20, and will continue until noon, February 17 (2022).

Meanwhile, last Monday can be considered the kick-off to an historical 2022 election year for the county as the first (in recent history) Democratic and Republican primary elections will be taking place in May of 2022.

During the first day of qualifying, 10 candidates picked up petitions to qualify for next year’s election.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!