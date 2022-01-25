COVID CASES HIT COUNTY RECORD

Active COVID cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the county, even surpassing the highest number recorded since the pandemic began.

There were 406 active COVID cases on Saturday (January 15), according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report.

The highest number of active cases in the county since the pandemic began was 313 which was recorded on August 31 of last year, according to Dr. Roger Duke, director of the Smith County Coronavirus Task Force. It’s not only the number of active cases which is alarming, but also how fast the numbers is increasing.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!