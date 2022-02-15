CANINE HONORED FOR SERVICE

A retired member of the sheriff’s department’s canine unit was honored for her service prior to being put down because of health issues.

After her role in thousands of arrests while in service, Canine Constance was living in retirement at the home of one of her handlers, sheriff’s department K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields, a resident of South Carthage.

Constance had to be put down on Monday of last week because of declining health related to cancer, Sgt. Fields said.

Both the sheriff’s department’s K-9 unit officers, which includes Sgt. Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long, worked with Constance during her service for the county.

